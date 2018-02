A group of 25 U.S. House members have sent a letter to the FMCSA in support of OOIDA’s request for a small business exemption from the ELD mandate. Mark Reddig gets some more detail on that – and on what spurred those representatives to sign on to the letter – from Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

To subscribe to our podcasts, click here.

Note: Your browser must support RSS to subscribe to our podcast feed.