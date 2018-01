Last week was the first full work week of the post-holiday season, meaning truckers were back on the road in force. But load postings are still pretty strong for this time of year. Terry Scruton gets the latest from Peggy Dorf of DAT, a company that provides market information for owner-operators, carriers, brokers and shippers.

