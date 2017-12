The U.S. Department of Transportation recently released an update on its unified regulatory agenda – updating the status of a number of potential regulations including the VETOPPS rule, the diabetes waiver and the early stages of a possible rule on broker bonds. Terry Scruton discusses those and more with OOIDA’s director of regulatory affairs Jay Grimes on Regulatory Roundup.

