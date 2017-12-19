on the road Where you can find us

Jon Osburn and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are taking a break over the holidays. But they’ll be back January 9th at the Petro in Sparks, Nev. Meanwhile, you can still join OOIDA at a discount by calling and mentioning our show at (816) 229-5791. Air date: Dec. 20, 2017.