Truckers who use glider kits think they should not be treated as new trucks under EPA regulations. However, at a recent hearing, a number of other organizations said they strongly disagree. Terry Scruton gets an update on that, plus the long-awaited infrastructure plan, from Jay Grimes and Nile Elam of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

