We’ve said it so many times, it probably sounds like we’re nagging, but the fact is, getting involved in the political process works – especially if you see something happening in government that needs to be fixed. A few recent examples have resulted in action, and are worthy of note. Mark Reddig discusses the topic with OOIDA Director of Government Affairs Mike Matousek.

