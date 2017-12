You may think just buying an insurance plan is enough to keep you covered in the event of an accident. But you can do more before you even start your truck that can make sure you’re covered to the fullest extent. Terry Scruton talks with Trina McIntyre and Stacey Sanders of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department.

