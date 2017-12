The U.S. House Small Business Committee listened to small-business truckers about the effect regulations have on their operations, and how to help those businesses cope. Mark Reddig talks with Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office, and Monte Wiederhold, a member of the OOIDA Board who testified at the hearing.

