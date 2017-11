For some time, OOIDA has been working to fix problems with dishonest tow services and non-consensual tows in several parts of the country. That includes some challenges that have come up in the state of Wyoming. Mark Reddig gets an update on that situation from OOIDA Director of Government Affairs Mike Matousek.

