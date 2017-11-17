your host

Starting Sunday, Jon Osburn and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Evan ‘Buddy’ Haston Petro in Amarillo, Texas. That’s located at Exit 75 off Interstate 40. Stop in, say hi to Jon, and join OOIDA for a $10 discount. See the full Spirit Schedule. Air date: Nov. 17, 2017.

Truckers for Troops – Recreational therapy

by Teneille Leach

When you think about what kinds of treatments returning veterans might need, recreation may not top the list, but it’s an area that can be just as important as any other type of therapy. Terry Scruton talks with Susan Kern at the Loch Raven VA in Baltimore. It’s OOIDA’s 11th annual Truckers for Troops Telethon. We’re raising money to send care packages to our troops in combat zones overseas and to help veterans who have returned home.

