Like it or not, cold weather is here in much of the country. And that means there are a number of things related to that weather that could affect your insurance. The good news is many of these are avoidable with proper care and maintenance. Terry Scruton talks with Trina McIntyre of OODIA’s Truck Insurance Department.

To subscribe to our podcasts, click here.

Note: Your browser must support RSS to subscribe to our podcast feed.