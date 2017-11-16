Truckers for Troops provided the gift of music last year to veterans in Arizona. Mary McKenna reports about the sense of accomplishment and pride veterans experience through the “Guitars for Vets” program at the Northern Arizona VA Health Center. It’s OOIDA’s 11th annual Truckers for Troops Telethon. We’re raising money to send care packages to our troops in combat zones overseas and to help veterans who have returned home.

