Trucker Mark Kendall of Joplin, Mo., is one of those people who might honestly be able to say he’s seen it all. He entered the service the first time in 1969, and has served in virtually every conflict right up to Afghanistan. Mark Reddig has his story. It’s OOIDA’s 11th annual Truckers for Troops Telethon. We’re raising money to send care packages to our troops in combat zones overseas and to help veterans who have returned home.

