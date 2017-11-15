your host

mark reddig

Meet the rest of the team!

special links & updates

 

on the road Where you can find us

Jon Osburn and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the TA East truck stop in Oklahoma City, Okla. That’s located at Exit 142 off Interstate 40. Stop in, say hi to Jon, and join OOIDA for a $10 discount. See the full Spirit Schedule. Air date: Nov. 15, 2017.

Listen Online

15
Nov
2017

Truckers for Troops - Been there, done that

by Teneille Leach

Trucker Mark Kendall of Joplin, Mo., is one of those people who might honestly be able to say he’s seen it all. He entered the service the first time in 1969, and has served in virtually every conflict right up to Afghanistan. Mark Reddig has his story. It’s OOIDA’s 11th annual Truckers for Troops Telethon. We’re raising money to send care packages to our troops in combat zones overseas and to help veterans who have returned home.

To subscribe to our podcasts, click here.

Note: Your browser must support RSS to subscribe to our podcast feed.

Comments
Back to Top