Mary McKenna talks to the great people at Mountain Home VA Medical Center. The facility sits on the edge of the Cherokee National Forrest – a perfect spot for one of their popular programs: Project Healing Waters. It’s OOIDA’s 11th annual Truckers for Troops Telethon. We’re raising money to send care packages to our troops in combat zones overseas and to help veterans who have returned home.

