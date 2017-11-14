your host

mark reddig

Meet the rest of the team!

special links & updates

 

on the road Where you can find us

Jon Osburn and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the TA East truck stop in Oklahoma City, Okla. That’s located at Exit 142 off Interstate 40. Stop in, say hi to Jon, and join OOIDA for a $10 discount. See the full Spirit Schedule. Air date: Nov. 15, 2017.

Listen Online

14
Nov
2017

Truckers for Troops – Learning from those before us

by Teneille Leach

Those who fought in earlier wars remember what it’s like, and have a lot of lessons they can offer all of us trying to support troops overseas now – as well as plenty of stories to tell. We’ll hear from U.S. Marine Nick Como. It’s OOIDA’s 11th annual Truckers for Troops Telethon. We’re raising money to send care packages to our troops in combat zones overseas and to help veterans who have returned home.

To subscribe to our podcasts, click here.

Note: Your browser must support RSS to subscribe to our podcast feed.

Comments
Back to Top