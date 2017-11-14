your host

mark reddig

Meet the rest of the team!

special links & updates

 

on the road Where you can find us

Starting Wednesday, Jon Osburn and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA East truck stop in Oklahoma City, Okla. That’s located at Exit 142 off Interstate 40. Stop in, say hi to Jon, and join OOIDA for a $10 discount. See the full Spirit Schedule. Air date: Nov. 14, 2017.

Listen Online

14
Nov
2017

Truckers for Troops – Separation is hard

by Teneille Leach

One of the hardest things about serving overseas is the separation from friends and family. But a reminder from back home helps – one for which many troops are extremely grateful. Mark Reddig talks with Joe Smith of the U.S. Army. It’s OOIDA’s 11th annual Truckers for Troops Telethon. We’re raising money to send care packages to our troops in combat zones overseas and to help veterans who have returned home.

To subscribe to our podcasts, click here.

Note: Your browser must support RSS to subscribe to our podcast feed.

Comments
Back to Top