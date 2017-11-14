One of the hardest things about serving overseas is the separation from friends and family. But a reminder from back home helps – one for which many troops are extremely grateful. Mark Reddig talks with Joe Smith of the U.S. Army. It’s OOIDA’s 11th annual Truckers for Troops Telethon. We’re raising money to send care packages to our troops in combat zones overseas and to help veterans who have returned home.

