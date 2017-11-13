A father-son team that restores historic trucks has also made a commitment to honor those who gave all in wartime through Wreaths Across America. Mark Reddig talks with Craig and Paul Sagehorn. Today is Day 1 of the 11th annual OOIDA Truckers for Troops Telethon. We’re raising money to send care packages to our troops in combat zones overseas and to help veterans who have returned home.

To subscribe to our podcasts, click here.

Note: Your browser must support RSS to subscribe to our podcast feed.