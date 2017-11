Earlier this week, the nominee to head the FMCSA spoke to a U.S. Senate Committee on his way to confirmation. And what he said on certain topics is drawing a lot of attention across the industry. But did he say what people think he said? Mark Reddig gets it all cleared up with OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris.

