A request for exemption from the ELD rule has been denied by the FMCSA, and this week we learned a bit more about the agency’s potential new administrator. Terry Scruton talks about those stories plus an update on the DOT’s ongoing regulatory review with Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

