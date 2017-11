For years, many port drivers have had to lease trucks from their carriers, who then deduct so many expenses from the truckers’ settlement checks that little income is left. Now, some in Congress want the government to look into the practice and whether it’s fair. Mark Reddig talks with Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

