The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee talked with several of the president’s nominees for positions within the government. Among those was the nominee to head the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Mark Reddig discusses what happened and what it says about where the agency would head under a new leader with Nile Elam of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

