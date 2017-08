We’ve reported several times lately about a series of meetings held by FMCSA for which there was very little public notice. However, OOIDA had representatives at all of those meetings. Mark Reddig discusses what happened at one with OOIDA Director of Government Affairs Mike Matousek and Lewie Pugh, a member of the Association’s Board of Directors.

