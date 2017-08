The FMCSA has planned instruction sessions on ELDs around the country. But meanwhile, they also held a series of so-called “pop-up meetings” with little to no public notice. Terry Scruton discusses that – plus some new violations added to the safety management system – with OOIDA Manager of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

