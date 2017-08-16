A bill halfway through the Pennsylvania statehouse covers the use of speed cameras in active work zones on interstates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Also, More than 40 roundabouts are scheduled for construction around Wisconsin by 2021. A push underway at the statehouse could throw a wrench into those plans. Terry Scruton talks about these stories with Land Line Magazine’s Keith Goble.

