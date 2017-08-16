Listen Online

your host

mark reddig

Meet the rest of the team!

special links & updates

 

on the road Where you can find us

Jon Osburn and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in Raphine, Va. That’s located at Exit 205 off Interstates 81 and 64. Stop in, say hi to Jon, and join OOIDA for a $10 discount. See the full Spirit Schedule. Air date: Aug. 17, 2017.

16
Aug
2017

Speed cameras may get green light in Pennsylvania

by Teneille Leach

A bill halfway through the Pennsylvania statehouse covers the use of speed cameras in active work zones on interstates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Also, More than 40 roundabouts are scheduled for construction around Wisconsin by 2021. A push underway at the statehouse could throw a wrench into those plans. Terry Scruton talks about these stories with Land Line Magazine’s Keith Goble.

To subscribe to our podcasts, click here.

Note: Your browser must support RSS to subscribe to our podcast feed.

Comments
Back to Top