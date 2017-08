One of the nagging things about the CSA system for most truckers is that if a crash happens, it goes on the trucker’s record, no matter who’s to blame. Now, the FMCSA has started a program to look at whether those crashes were preventable or not. Mark Reddig talks with OOIDA’s Director of Security Operations, Doug Morris.

