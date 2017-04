Last week at the Mid America Trucking Show representatives from the FMCSA were on hand to try and educate drivers about the coming ELD mandate. But it turns out they may have gotten a little education of their own. Terry Scruton talks about what happened with Jay Grimes and Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office and our own Mary McKenna on today’s Regulatory Roundup.

