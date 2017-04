Insurance isn’t there to improve your vehicle; it’s there to put your vehicle back to the condition it was in before an accident. It’s called a ‘betterment clause’ and it’s something you’re likely to encounter. Terry Scruton finds out more from Stacey Sanders and Trina McIntyre of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department.

