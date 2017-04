MATS 2017 is in the books. We’ll look back at the week in Louisville. Jon Osburn, a long-time trucking show veteran, will share his thoughts about the Mid America Trucking Show and compare notes with first time attendee Mary McKenna as she talks with the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

To subscribe to our podcasts, click here.

Note: Your browser must support RSS to subscribe to our podcast feed.