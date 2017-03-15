Meet the rest of the team!
Starting Thursday, March 23rd, Jon Osburn and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be behind the West Wing at the Mid America Trucking Show at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. Stop in, say hi to Jon, and join OOIDA for a $10 discount. See the full Spirit Schedule. Air date: Mar. 16, 2017.
by Mark H. Reddig
In the midst of an ever-changing regulatory climate, OOIDA continues the fight against the electronic logging device mandate. Mark Reddig gets the latest from Laura O’Neill-Kaumo of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.