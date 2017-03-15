on the road Where you can find us

Starting Thursday, March 23rd, Jon Osburn and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be behind the West Wing at the Mid America Trucking Show at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. Stop in, say hi to Jon, and join OOIDA for a $10 discount. See the full Spirit Schedule. Air date: Mar. 16, 2017.