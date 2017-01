In his final press conference, outgoing FMCSA chief Scott Darling offered some advice to his yet-to-be-named successor: Get out there. Darling did just that by taking several ride-alongs with truckers. And Jon Osburn says it’s a good idea. Mark Reddig talks with the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

To subscribe to our podcasts, click here.

Note: Your browser must support RSS to subscribe to our podcast feed.