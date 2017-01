This week, the Senate Commerce Committee takes a closer look at Elaine Chao, the new nominee to head the U.S. Department of Transportation. Terry Scruton will discuss some senators’ comments about Chao – plus what transportation experts want to hear from her – with Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

