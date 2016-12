Recently, the president-elect’s choice for secretary of transportation responded to a questionnaire sent by a U.S. Senate committee. And her responses tell us a lot about where the new administration may be headed on issues that are important to truckers. Mark Reddig will talk with Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

To subscribe to our podcasts, click here.

Note: Your browser must support RSS to subscribe to our podcast feed.