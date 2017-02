Two U.S. Senators are teaming up on a bipartisan effort to ease the adoption of driverless vehicles. However, one well-publicized case may show that the technology is not yet ready for prime time. Mark Reddig talks with Laura O’Neill-Kaumo of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

To subscribe to our podcasts, click here.

Note: Your browser must support RSS to subscribe to our podcast feed.