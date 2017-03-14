Meet the rest of the team!
Jon Osburn and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Sandy Long TA in Oak Grove, Mo. That’s located at Exit 28 on Interstate 70. Stop in, say hi to Jon, and join OOIDA for a $10 discount. See the full Spirit Schedule. Air date: Mar. 14, 2017.
by Mark H. Reddig
Congress is shifting into high gear in on highway policy. Mark Reddig gets a rundown of the topics at three planned congressional hearings this week from Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.