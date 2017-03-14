Listen Online

Jon Osburn and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Sandy Long TA in Oak Grove, Mo. That’s located at Exit 28 on Interstate 70. Stop in, say hi to Jon, and join OOIDA for a $10 discount. See the full Spirit Schedule. Air date: Mar. 14, 2017.

14
Mar
2017

Truck safety and roads on agenda

by Mark H. Reddig

Congress is shifting into high gear in on highway policy. Mark Reddig gets a rundown of the topics at three planned congressional hearings this week from Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

