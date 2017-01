When OOIDA and other industry representatives helped FMCSA write the new driver training rule, a key part was a minimum number of hours required behind the wheel. But when the regulation came out, the required hours were not included. Now, OOIDA wants that fixed. Terry Scruton talks with the Association’s director of regulatory affairs, Scott Grenerth.

