Not only are we getting a new administration, but in many ways we are getting a new Congress as well – yes, with many familiar faces, but also with differences significant enough to potentially change what comes out of Capitol Hill. Mark Reddig will find out what to expect out of the first week of Congress from Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

