on the road Where you can find us

Jon Osburn and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in Glendale, Ky. That’s located at Exit 86 on Interstate 65. Stop in, say hi to Jon, and join OOIDA for a $10 discount. See the full Spirit Schedule. Air date: Mar. 28, 2017.