Market Update - Terry Scruton brings us some insight into the current state of the market for trucking services courtesy of the folks at DAT.
Jon Osburn and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in Glendale, Ky. That’s located at Exit 86 on Interstate 65. Stop in, say hi to Jon, and join OOIDA for a $10 discount. See the full Spirit Schedule. Air date: Mar. 28, 2017.
Trucking team switches battery for ultra-capacitor; experts say it's the solution to cold-weather battery failure
Mark Reddig takes a close look at an old technology put to new use in large trucks. Click here to read.
